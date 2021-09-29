Bryant’s sacrifice fly lifts Giants to win No. 104

AP California

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood and three relievers combined for a four-hitter for San Francisco, Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly and the Giants reached 104 wins for the first time since 1905 by beating the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0. Manager Gabe Kapler’s ballclub joined the 1945-46 Boston Red Sox as the only two teams to follow a losing season with 104 wins. The Giants have a chance to break the franchise wins record of 106 set by the 1904 New York Giants. San Francisco opened a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL West over the Dodgers.