2 plead guilty in Beverly Hills restaurant robbery

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two gang members have pleaded guilty to robbing customers at a Beverly Hills restaurant where a man lost a $500,000 watch and a woman was shot. Malik Powell and Khai McGhee of Los Angeles entered pleas Wednesday to charges that could land them in federal prison for decades. A third man, Marquise Gardon of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty earlier this month. Authorities say the South Los Angeles gang members drove to Beverly Hills in March and put a gun to the head of a customer dining outdoors at a fancy restaurant. They demanded his watch, valued at $500,000, but during a struggle the gun was fired, slightly wounding a woman customer.