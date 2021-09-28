US Open champ Raducanu gets wild card into BNP Paribas Open

AP California

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the BNP Paribas Open next month. The combined men’s and women’s tournament will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert, a move from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 18-year-old Brit stunned the tennis world earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Grand Slam singles title. Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut in June and soon reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. World No. 1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the tournament.