Police: Woman killed by officers tried to stab 8-year-old

AP California

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a woman shot and killed by police in Southern California last weekend was trying to stab an 8-year-old girl. Police in Delano say officers responding Saturday to reports of a dispute heard screaming and threats from inside a home. Officers saw through a window that a woman inside was armed with a knife. Police say an officer opened fire through the window when the woman lunged at the child with the weapon. The 30-year-old woman was shot and died at the scene. She was not identified. The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.