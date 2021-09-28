Maddon: Shohei Ohtani didn’t say he wants to leave Angels

AP California

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon says Shohei Ohtani’s comments last weekend about wanting to win don’t mean the two-way star wants to leave the organization when he becomes a free agent after the 2023 season. Ohtani, an AL MVP front-runner with 45 home runs and a 3.18 ERA, said Sunday that although he likes the team, the fans and the atmosphere, his top priority is winning. Maddon says that “if anybody misconstrues that as though he wants to leave, that’s trying to connect some dots” that aren’t what Ohtani said.