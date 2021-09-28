Haniger’s homer helps M’s beat A’s 4-2, close in wild card

AP California

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 100th home run and third in two games, and the Seattle Mariners pulled within a half-game of the second AL wild card berth by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2. Tyler Anderson pitched four innings on two days’ rest for the Mariners, who won their team-record 11th straight game over Oakland. The Mariners, 18 games over .500 for the first time since August 2018, has won four in a row and nine of 10. Seattle is just behind Boston and just ahead of Toronto (87-70) in the wild card race