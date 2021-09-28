Dodgers’ Pujols goes on COVID-19 IL after 2nd vaccine

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols went on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ COVID-19 injured list as Cody Bellinger was activated from the IL after missing eight games with a broken left rib. Pujols received his Manager Dave Roberts said Pujols did not feel well after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine. Roberts said Pujols will be re-evaluated Wednesday. The 41-year-old Pujols is batting .255 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 82 games since he signed with the Dodgers on May 17 following his release from the Los Angeles Angels.