Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Spanish-language announcer following the 2022 season, ending a 64-year run with the team.

Jarrín says he wants to spend more time with his two sons and grandchildren as well as travel. He turns 86 in December.

He began calling Dodgers games in 1959 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998, becoming just the second Spanish-language announcer to receive the honor.

He has called three perfect games and 22 no-hitters during his career.