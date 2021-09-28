Corral, Young set for ‘Bama-Ole Miss clash with SoCal flavor

AP California

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Matt Corral and Bryce Young left Southern California as hotshot prospects bound for Southeastern Conference stardom. The two quarterbacks convene Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as the early Heisman Trophy front-runners. Corral leads No. 12 Mississippi and the nation’s top offense against Young and No. 1 Alabama in an SEC West clash that also has the makings of a potential Heisman showdown. Not that the star passers are interested in awards talk just yet.