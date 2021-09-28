California sexual assault suspect turned in by family member

AP California

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at Southern California’s Chapman University was arrested after he was turned in by a family member. The Orange County Register reports the relative brought the 22-year-old man to the university after seeing surveillance video of the suspect on TV. School administrators contacted police and the man was arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape. Investigators say the suspect was not a Chapman student and had no prior known connection to the school or the victim.