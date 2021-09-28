Andy Murray beats Denis Kudla in 1st round of San Diego Open

AP California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former world No. 1 Andy Murray of Britain beat Denis Kudla of the United States 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match in the San Diego Open. The 34-year-old Murray is still trying to work his way back to form after two hip operations and a series of other injuries. He had been scheduled to play Kei Nishikori, but the 31-year-old from Japan withdrew with a back injury. Murray is a wild-card entry in this hard-court tournament that was created this year to help fill a gap in the ATP calendar.