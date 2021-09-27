Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

AP California

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

Hospitals and nursing homes around the country are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With such rules taking effect this week in states New York, California and Rhode Island, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine. In New York State, some hospitals have already begun suspending or otherwise removing holdouts.