Giants 1B Brandon Belt has broken left thumb, status unclear

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants first baseman and home run leader Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb and his availability for the final week of the regular season and playoffs is unclear. The Giants said an X-ray showed the broken bone and Belt will “continue to meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and timetable for his return.” The injury is a big blow for the NL West leaders, who begin a home series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night still seeking to close out their first division title since 2012. The Dodgers are two games back to start the season’s last week.