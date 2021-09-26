Braves to face Phils after wild 9th in beating Padres 4-3

AP California

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Will Smith struck out the side around three walks in the ninth inning to finish the Atlanta Braves’ 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres that opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia heading into their NL East showdown. Pinch-hitter Orlando Arcia hit a go-ahead double in the sixth off Pierce Johnson. Joc Pederson homered and scored twice for Atlanta, which has led the division since Aug. 15. The Braves won despite walking seven Padres. Atlanta has won seven of nine and hosts the Phillies in a three-game series starting Tuesday.