Kikanovic, Javier López score, Earthquakes beat LAFC 2-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic and Javier López each scored a goal to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-0 victory over LAFC. The Earthquakes (8-9-9) have won two straight and are tied with LAFC (9-11-6) and Vancouver (8-8-9), each three points behind seventh-place Real Salt Lake. LAFC’s Cristian Arango headed a ball to Danny Musovski, but he put his attempt off the side netting. LAFC has lost two straight following three consecutive wins.

