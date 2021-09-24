US Rep. Karen Bass planning to run for Los Angeles mayor

AP California

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass is planning to run for Los Angeles mayor, bringing a high-profile name in national Democratic politics into the 2022 contest to run the nation’s second-most-populous city. A person close to Bass and familiar with her plans disclosed her intensions to The Associated Press on Friday. An announcement is expected early next week. Bass would enter the race at a time when the city is struggling to emerge from the pandemic while dealing with a homeless crisis. Bass would be the first woman mayor and second Black mayor. The current mayor is Eric Garcetti, who can’t seek another term. President Joe Biden has nominated Garcetti to be ambassador to India.