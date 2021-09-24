Police shot woman after she calls 911 on armed boyfriend

AP California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police shot a woman in the shoulder earlier this week in Southern California after they kicked in her door hearing noises inside following her 911 call to report an armed man in her apartment. The woman was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound after the shooting on Monday in the city of Riverside. Officers knocked on her apartment door and announced themselves, asking for the woman to come outside. She did not answer. Resan Bingham Jr., the woman’s boyfriend, had allegedly been using physical force to prevent the woman from opening the door for police. He was arrested. It was not immediately clear if Bingham had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.