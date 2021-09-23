Muncy homers in 10th, Dodgers rally for 7-5 win over Rockies

AP California

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy homered to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 to remain in the thick of the NL West chase. Muncy drilled a slider from Lucas Gilbreath to deep center, setting off a roar from the Dodgers faithful scattered throughout Coors Field. It also scored Justin Turner, who began the inning at second base. Trea Turner tied the game in the ninth with a two-out RBI single. The Dodgers moved within one game of NL West-leading San Francisco. LA is chasing its ninth straight division title.