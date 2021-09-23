California school district pays $11M to settle abuse lawsuit

AP California

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has agreed to pay $11 million to settle a lawsuit filed by seven victims and alleged victims of a former middle school teacher who is serving a 74-year prison sentence for sexual abuse. The San Bernardino Sun reports Thursday that the settlement by the Redlands Unified School District ends litigation initially comprising four separate lawsuits involving Sean Ramiro Lopez, who taught English at Clement Middle School. Lopez waived his right to a jury trial, and a judge convicted him of 60 felony counts, including lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 14.