Man surrenders after shooting officer, being shot by police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an Oakland police officer responding to a report of an armed man in downtown Oakland was shot Wednesday by the suspect, who was also shot and wounded by another officer. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the officer is in stable condition at a hospital and that the suspect has non-life-threatening injuries. After the shooting, the suspect, who also had a knife, barricaded himself in the lobby of an apartment building and began cutting himself. He stayed in the building for about two hours until Oakland police negotiators and a mental health team got him to surrender,