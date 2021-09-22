LA jail guard accused of lying about sex with inmate

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a guard at the federal jail in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested on suspicion of lying to investigators about having sex with an inmate. A federal grand jury indictment charges the 53-year-old with one count of making false statements. During interviews with investigators, he allegedly made a series of false statements, including that he “never” had sexual contact with the inmate who was under his care at the Metropolitan Detention Center. If convicted, he would face a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.