Herbert, Chargers continue to have struggles in red zone

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has mostly picked up from where he left off last season when he was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. But there are some areas of concern as the Los Angeles Chargers prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Even with a new coaching staff, Herbert and the offense continue to struggle in the red zone. The Chargers lead the league with 10 possessions inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, but have only three touchdowns along with four field goals.