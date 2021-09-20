Valdez, González, Maldonado send Astros past Angels 10-0

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros moved closer to the AL West title with a 10-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Framber Valdez pitched seven innings of six-hit ball and Marwin González launched a grand slam in Houston’s fifth win in six games. Martin Maldonado hit a three-run homer in the eighth and Carlos Correa had an early RBI single among his four hits. Houston moved seven games ahead of second-place Oakland, which lost to Seattle. The Astros’ magic number dropped to six. Jaime Barría gave up 10 hits as the Angels lost their fourth straight.