Rare bear sighting at Truckee River in downtown Reno

AP California

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A bear was spotted crossing the Truckee River in downtown Reno this weekend. The Reno Gazette Journal reports a video posted by Facebook user Dave Smith showed the bear crossed the river on Saturday near Wingfield Park a few blocks southwest of the main downtown casino district. It traveled upstream before crossing the river again near Riverside Drive . Bear sightings are not uncommon this time of year in the Sierra foothills or the edge of Reno. But they are rare near downtown. Drought makes natural food more scarce in the woods, so bears are more likely to resort to move into populated areas to rummage through trash cans.