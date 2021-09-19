Skip to Content
Plane tips backward during unloading in Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A United Airlines plane tipped backward while being unloaded in Idaho, with passengers including part of the University of Southern California football team still on board. United representatives said in a statement that the plane tipped — so that it’s nose was pointing in the air — due to a weight shift during unloading in Lewiston on Friday. No injuries were reported. The plane was levelled and the remaining passengers unloaded.

The Associated Press

