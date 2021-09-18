MLB ERA leader Scherzer dominates again, Dodgers beat Reds

AP California

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched seven shutout innings in another dominant performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who kept up their push in the NL West with a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers began the day two games behind division-leading San Francisco. It was another tough loss for the Reds, who came in one game behind St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. Scherzer improved to 7-0 in nine starts since being traded from Washington to the Dodgers on July 30. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven. The three-time Cy Young Award winner leads the majors with a combined 2.08 ERA. He’s been brilliant for the Dodgers with an 0.78 ERA in his starts for them.