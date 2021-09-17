Woman dies when car falls from California parking structure

AP California

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A woman has died after she drove her car through a wall on the fourth story of a parking structure and it fell to the ground. The Orange County Register reports Friday that the car landed on the ground upside down and bystanders flipped it over. Police say the crash occurred at an intersection near a hospital and children’s hospital in the city of Orange. The woman was the car’s only occupant and police say no one else was injured in the crash.