Grand jury indicts 2 officers fired for beating Black teen

AP California

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A grand jury in California has indicted two police officers on felony assault charges in the alleged beating of an unresisting Black teenager last year. The San Joaquin County district attorney announced the indictments against the two former Stockton police officers Friday. Photos released by the 17-year-old teen’s attorney show massive bruising to his face. Former officers Michael Stiles and Omar Villapudua were fired in March after a police investigation found they had used excessive force outside the department’s policy and training. The charges come amid growing outrage over the use of excessive police force, especially against African Americans in the U.S.