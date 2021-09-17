College Football Hall of Fame DT Roger Brown dies at 84

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roger Brown, a College Football Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 84. The Lions and College Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Friday. The Lions said a member of Brown’s family confirmed the death. No cause was given. Brown played 10 years in the NFL. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1960 draft by Detroit. Brown was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 1967 and joined the “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line alongside Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy and Merlin Olsen for three seasons.