Atlanta, other U.S. cities make pitch for 2026 World Cup

AP California

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — After being slowed by the pandemic, the race among 17 U.S. cities to land a coveted spot hosting the 2026 World Cup is back on. Two FIFA inspectors were in Atlanta to get a look at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, centerpiece of the city’s bid. Atlanta is counting on its futuristic stadium and history of staging major events to help land what is arguably the biggest spectacle of them all. The U.S. won hosting rights along with Mexico and Canada in what will be the first World Cup staged in three nations. The host cities should be finalized early next year.