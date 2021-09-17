At long last, Ballmer, Clippers break ground on new home

AP California

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The design meetings have been going on for years. Technology has evolved throughout the process. Painstaking decisions were made right down to what an inch or two difference in leg room between rows would mean or where cupholders should be affixed to the seats. Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers are finally ready to build their new home. The Clippers’ long-awaited, $1.8 billion, privately funded arena officially got a name. It’ll be called Intuit Dome when it opens in 2024. The team made that announcement on the day of the formal groundbreaking ceremony.