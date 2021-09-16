TV actor Allison Mack enters prison in NXIVM sex slave case

AP California

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — TV actor Allison Mack has surrendered to a California prison to serve three years for her role in the cultlike group NXIVM. A federal prison website showed Thursday that she had entered a low-security facility in Dublin, California. She was sentenced this year to three years behind bars on charges she manipulated women into becoming branded sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex-trafficking charges. The 39-year-old Mack is best known best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series “Smallville.”