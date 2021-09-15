Tatis, Padres end 5-game skid, cut Giants’ 9-game win streak

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. matched his career high with four hits, Jurickson Profar homered and the San Diego Padres snapped a five-game skid, holding off San Francisco 9-6 and ending the Giants’ nine-game winning streak. Adam Frazier got four hits and Manny Machado doubled twice for the Padres, who trail St. Louis by one game for the second NL wild-card spot. San Francisco had its lead in the NL West cut to 1 1/2 games by the Los Angeles Dodgers, with both teams already assured playoff spots. The majors-best Giants hit four home runs but had their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2004 come to an end.