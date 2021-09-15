Skip to Content
Rubin, Rusnák help RSL spoil Chofis’ hat trick for ‘Quakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rubio Rubín scored two goals, Albert Rusnák added a goal and two assists and Real Salt Lake beat San Jose 4-3 on Wednesday night, spoiling a hat trick by the Earthquakes’ Javier “Chofis” López. Justin Meram tied it at 3 for Real Salt Lake in the 71st minute, and Rubín slipped a one-touch shot inside the post in the 81st minute. Chofis, who had his first multi-goal game in MLS, opened the scoring in the 26th, but Rubín knocked in the rebound of shot by Rusnák that was deflected by goalkeeper  JT Marcinkowski to make it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time. Rusnák scored to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute, and Chofis scored in the 50th and 65th minutes to put the Earthquakes back in front.

