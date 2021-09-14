LA28 committee chooses marketing chief Carter as new CEO

AP California

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

The organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has elevated its top marketing officer to CEO as it ramps up preparations for the Games that are now less than seven years away. Kathy Carter started work for the committee in 2018 as its chief revenue officer and is responsible for securing key deals with founding sponsors including Delta Airlines and Comcast. Carter will continue to cut deals in an Olympic landscape that has been altered both by its own attempts to streamline the Games and the impact the coronavirus pandemic.