Man convicted of killing San Diego police officer

AP California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who shot and killed a San Diego police officer and wounded another in 2016 has been convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Jesse Gomez was convicted Monday. A penalty phase of trial will determine whether he could face life in prison or the death penalty. Gomez killed Officer Jonathan De Guzman and wounded his gang-unit partner, Wade Irwin. Gomez testified that he didn’t recognize their patrol car and thought they were gang members who were going to kill him. Prosecutors say Gomez was a convicted felon illegally carrying a gun and didn’t want to go to jail.