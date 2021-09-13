Kershaw strikes out 5 in return, Dodgers beat D-backs 5-1

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out five in his first start since July 3 and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 for their seventh straight home win. The Dodgers remained 2 1/2 games behind NL West-leading San Francisco, which clinched a playoff spot by beating San Diego. Kershaw had missed 57 games with left elbow inflammation. He gave up four hits, walked one and didn’t figure in the decision after throwing 50 pitches over 4 1/3 innings. The Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in the first on an RBI single by Corey Seager and a two-run double by Justin Turner. Arizona’s lone run came on an RBI single by Josh Rojas in the top of the first.