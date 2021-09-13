California hiker missing in Yosemite National Park

AP California

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Park officials say a California man who went on a solo hiking trip at Yosemite National Park is missing. Officials say 31-year-old Joel Thomazin from Denair set out last Monday from Hetch Hetchy Reservoir to hike 9 miles away to Lake Eleanor. He planned to return to Hetch Hetchy by Thursday. He was declared missing on Saturday. Park officials urged anyone who has been in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor or on the trails around Hetch Hetchy since last Monday to contact Yosemite Search and Rescue.