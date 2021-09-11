Spithill’s US crew wins 2 races, leads SailGP regatta

AP California

SAINT-TROPEZ, France (AP) — Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA welcomed back wing trimmer Paul Campbell-James from a broken leg and won two of the three fleet races in SailGP’s regatta on the French Riviera. While the American team positioned itself well to reach Sunday’s podium race, Tom Slingsby’s Team Australia had its hopes of a third straight regatta win dashed when it sustained a series of technical setbacks on its foiling 50-foot catamaran. The defending champion Aussies, who came into the regatta with a two-point lead in the season standings, were last in the eight-boat fleet.