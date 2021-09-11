California man presumed dead after jumping Oregon cove

AP California

YACHATS, Ore. (AP) — A California man who attempted to jump across a wide cove of frothing water at Cape Perpetua Scenic Area is presumed dead. Steve Allen of Walnut Creek, California, apparently tried to hurdle Devil’s Churn, a narrow boiling inlet just off Highway 101 south of Yachats on the central Oregon coast. Devil’s Churn, a popular stopping point at Cape Perpetua, is a somewhat narrow slice in the coastal basalt rock known for boiling water that kicks up large sprays of waves. Allen was last seen by rescue agencies unresponsive prior to losing sight of him.