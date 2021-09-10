Man shot by Gilroy police was attempted murder suspect

AP California

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say man killed in a gun battle with a Gilroy police officer was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder. Police say 40-year-old David Lopez of Gilroy was wanted for an Aug. 31 shooting when he called 911 on Wednesday and told police he’d be waiting for them at a post office. Police say Lopez told officers he was unarmed but when an officer arrived, he opened fire with a handgun on her car, then used a second handgun during a shootout in which he was fatally wounded.