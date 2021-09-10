California moves to extend, streamline assisted death law

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are moving to extend and streamline the state’s assisted death law. They aim to reduce the time until terminal patients can acquire the fatal drugs. The current minimum 15-day waiting period required between the time patients make separate oral requests for medication would be reduced to 48 hours. The bill advancing Friday would also eliminate a current requirement that a patient make a final written attestation within 48 hours of taking the medication. The law that took effect in June 2016 would remain in place until 2031. Disability Rights California and the California Catholic Conference oppose the bill.