Veteran QBs Stafford, Dalton debut when Rams host Bears

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Two accomplished, 33-year-old veteran quarterbacks are making their debuts with new teams Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. And that’s where the similarities end. Matthew Stafford is the Los Angeles Rams’ future, their hopes of playing in a home Super Bowl resting squarely on his shoulders. Andy Dalton might not even be the Chicago Bears’ present for a whole lot longer. Nearly six months after the Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions, he finally gets to work on realizing his career-long ambitions. Meanwhile, Dalton will debut with prized rookie Justin Fields metaphorically breathing down his neck.