DeSean Jackson says he’s 100% healthy, ready to run for Rams

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — DeSean Jackson is eager to make an immediate impact with the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran receiver also says he’s healthy enough to do it as the Rams get to work this weekend with their opener against Chicago. The 34-year-old Jackson joined his hometown Rams to provide their offense with an element it sorely lacked for the last two seasons: Game-breaking speed. He’s eager to play an important role for new quarterback Matthew Stafford — two respected NFL veterans who haven’t been on a team that won a playoff game in the past 12 NFL seasons.