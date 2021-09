AP California

GIRLOY, Calif. (AP) — Gilroy police say an officer has shot and killed a man who shot at him outside a post office. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when the officer responded to a report of an intoxicated man. Police say within seconds of encountering the man, he fired a gun at the officer, who fired back. The man died at a local trauma center. His name wasn’t immediately released. The officer wasn’t hurt.