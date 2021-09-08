Darvish earns 1st win in 11 starts, Padres beat Angels 8-5

AP California

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish threw six strong innings to earn his first victory in 11 starts and Adam Frazier had two hits and three RBIs during the eight-run second inning that carried the San Diego Padres to an 8-5 win against the Los Angeles Angels. The Padres took a one-game lead over Cincinnati for the NL’s second wild card. The Reds lost 4-1 at the Chicago Cubs. Darvish’s strong outing came one night after the Padres wasted a third straight strong start by lefty Blake Snell. Snell lost his no-hit bid in the seventh and the Padres’ offense went silent in a 4-0 loss.