Rahm wins points-based best player award from PGA of America

AP California

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Jon Rahm’s birdie on the final hole of the Tour Championship earned him a trophy. He is the winner of the points-based award as player of the year by the PGA of America. Players get 10 points for a win, 30 points if it’s a major. Rahm’s only victory was the U.S. Open. But he picked up 20 points apiece for leading the scoring average and the money list. His actual score from East Lake was 14 under, same as Kevin Na. They split the win and each received 5 points. That was enough for Rahm to beat out Bryson DeChambeau.