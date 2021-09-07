Man charged with murdering California woman in her home

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with murdering a 61-year-old Northern California woman after breaking into her home, sexually assaulting her, killing her two dogs and setting the house on fire, authorities said. Troy Davis, 51, appeared in Sacramento County Superior Court on six felony counts following the murder of Mary Tibbitts on Friday, The Sacramento Bee reported. Davis was arrested Saturday on a parole violation, when police identified him as a suspect in the murder of Tibbitts a day earlier. Davis was described as a transient with a lengthy criminal history.