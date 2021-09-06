Parolee arrested in connection with woman killed in home

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man released from custody in June with a pending auto theft case has been arrested in the killing of a Northern California woman found inside a burning home. The Sacramento Bee reports Monday that 51-year-old Troy Davis was arrested late Saturday on a parole violation and is being held without bail. He is being investigated on suspicion of murder, arson, burglary and sex assault after authorities found a 61-year-old woman dead inside her burning home on Friday in Sacramento. Authorities have not released the woman’s name and said she and Davis did not know each other. Davis was arrested on suspicion of auto theft in June and released. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.