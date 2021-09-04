London, defense carry No. 15 USC past San Jose St. 30-7

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 15 Southern California pulled away late for a 30-7 victory over San Jose State in its season opener. Drake London caught 12 passes for 137 yards, and Greg Johnson returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown with 11:42 to play. Kedon Slovis passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns, with more than half of his completions finding their way to the dominant London. Slovis hit Tahj Washington with a 29-yard touchdown pass in the first half, but the rest of USC’s passing game struggled until the Trojans’ final surge. Tyler Nevens rushed for a touchdown for the Spartans.